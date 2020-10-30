Montgomery County begins closing CARES Act grant programs

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s Office of CARES Act began ending all grant programs on Friday. No new programs will be added, and existing programs will stop accepting applications.
Programs that ended Friday, Oct. 30 are:
- Healthcare
- Childcare
- Nonprofits
- Agriculture
- Small Business
- Education
- Mortgage Assistance
The deadline for the remaining programs is Nov. 13 which include:
- Rental Assistance
- Agriculture
- Childcare
- Healthcare
- DP&L/Vectren
Earlier this year, the county received $92.8 million in funds from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the federal CARES Act for pandemic relief. After creating several grant programs, the County’s Office said its portion is nearly exhausted.
“We have helped more than 2,000 people, organizations, agencies, and local businesses.” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge.
