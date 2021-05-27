Montgomery Co. Auditor: More than 2,600 properties lost $85 million in value to tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith gave an update with new data on the progress of tornado repairs in the county on the second anniversary of the Memorial Day tornadoes Thursday.

Keith said more than 2,400 properties in Montgomery County were damaged or destroyed by devastating tornadoes on Memorial Day 2019. The county experienced a loss of $84.9 million in property value from the tornadoes.

Keith said in the news conference the county has recovered more than 90% of the lost property value from tornado damage. Keith also said more than two-thirds of the damage has been repaired or reconstructed. Keith also said, “Damage from the storms caused 2,640 properties in Montgomery County to lose $84.9, $85 million in property value.”

“Despite the pandemic,” Keith said, “A year ago only 27% of damaged properties were reconstructed and only $27 million had been recovered.” Keith continued, “Since then, more than 1,100 properties have regained $49.7 million in value.”

Trotwood and Harrison Township, the two hit hardest in the storm have seen significant recovery according to Keith.