Montgomery County Auditor says housing market remains strong despite pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s no secret that the pandemic has caused a lot of loss, and many industries have suffered as a result. However, Montgomery County Auditor, Karl Keith, said the housing market has remained robust in the Miami Valley.

“The real estate market from our point of view, has….been strong and active and the price points have been high,” Keith explained. “And of course we certainly heard plenty of anecdotes from others in the community where property had been put on the market and they had an offer before the sun went down.”

He said there are a few reasons for this — the first, having to do with the basic concept of supply and demand.

“The number of homes that are for sale, that are on the market, is down. And so that drives up competition, and also you know, the interest rates are so low. The historic low interest rates just make almost free money for people.”

Keith said that makes the market attractive to both buyers, who will have lower monthly payments, and sellers, who are more likely to receive favorable prices for their homes. Even homeowners in the Miami Valley not looking to make a real estate transaction are benefitting, he said. A prosperous market typically drives up the values of all the homes within an area. And while certain sectors of the economy are taking a major hit due to the pandemic, he said even careers in real estate are still soaring.

“There’s so much that’s involved in the real estate market, between actual home purchases and then remodeling and repair work and home improvements and all of those types of things…really, everything involving the real estate market is such a huge economic engine.”

The only potential drawbacks, Keith explained, involve having to pay slightly higher taxes on increasing home values, and fewer opportunities for buyers looking to strike a great deal.

“If you’re looking to buy,” he explained, you have to come into it knowing that you’re gonna pay a premium for some for the properties that you might be interested in.”