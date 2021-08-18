Montgomery County Auditor requiring employees to get vaccine

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith is requiring all Auditor’s Office employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine within the next few weeks.

Keith said unvaccinated employees are required to get their first COVID-19 shot (if receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) no later than August 31, 2021. The second shot must be completed within the prescribed time frame for each respective vaccine.

“This is not a decision made lightly,” said Keith. “This virus, particularly the Delta variant, is serious and is clearly not going away without our commitment to utilizing all available safety measures.”

The only exceptions that will be made to the requirement are for a qualifying disability, medical condition or for a validated, sincerely held religious belief, according to an email sent to employees.

Employees who do not follow the vaccine requirement in the timeframe outlined will be disciplined up to and including termination.

Keith said vaccinated employees will also soon be eligible to receive a benefit payment of $100 and eligible spouses will receive $25.