MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith and County Commissioners Carolyn Rice, Debbie Lieberman and Judy Dodge formally presented the county’s top dogs with the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 licenses on Jan. 19.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the county’s top three dogs were presented at the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

According to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 dog licenses were auctioned off to raise money for SICSA.

The presented dogs are listed below:

No. 1 Dog: Manchu (Elaine and Mark Allison)

No. 2 Dog: Cami (Kim and Bob Group)

No. 3 Dog: Gruxy (Oscar Ruiz)

The Auditor’s Office said there are more than 56,000 dogs in Montgomery County and all Ohio dog owners must purchase a dog license annually. This ceremony is held to recognize the top three dogs every year and to discuss the importance of pet adoption, pet safety and dog licensing.

#1 Dog Manchu and owner Elaine Allison

#2 Dog Cami and owner Bob Group

#3 Dog Gruxy and owner Oscar Ruiz

Manchu receiving #1 license

Cami receiving #2 license

Gruxy receiving #3 license

#1 Dog Manchu

#2 Dog Cami

#3 Dog Gruxy