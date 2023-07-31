DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Property values in Montgomery County have set records this year as home prices continue to rise.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith hosted a community forum Monday evening at the Kettering-Moraine Dayton Library branch to discuss the increases with residents.

This forum is one of six the auditor has planned over the next three months.

“These are important decisions and important decisions that we make that impact the community, impact funding,” Keith said. “It’s important for people to pay attention and be involved in this process.”

The next forum is scheduled to take place at the Vandalia Dayton Metro Library location on Tuesday, Aug. 22.