Montgomery County Auditor gives annual update

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Auditor gave his annual update on Friday.

Karl Keith met with more than 70 local government officials to discuss real estate trends and property damage caused by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

He says the county has gone through a period where values declined quite a bit in one area, while other areas boomed.

“I said when we started the 2020 re-val that it was going to be one of the most difficult and challenging ones that I’d ever been through, and that was even before the tornadoes so the market improving quite a bit as it has in some areas of the county a lot more than others,” he said.

Keith says he expects improvement in revenues next year.

