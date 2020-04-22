Closings
Montgomery County auditor announces $91 million in property tax to be distributed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced Monday, April 20, nearly $91 million in property tax revenue being distributed to the county’s school districts, municipalities and other governmental entities.

In a press release his office’s said that this money came from the county’s final settlement of taxes brought-in during the first-half property tax collection period.

According to the auditor’s office, the first-half property tax bills were due in February and because of this the money is unaffected by the current health emergency. As local governments face shortfalls of sales tax and income tax revenues due to the COVID-19, property taxes have remained a stable source of revenue.

School districts are the primary beneficiaries of property tax revenue. More than 60 cents of every property tax dollar in the county goes to a local school district.

Montgomery County Human Services (including disability services), which received $72 million, is the next largest beneficiary. These funds support a number of county services, including children services, addiction services and senior services.

Human service levy funding also accounts for nearly 70 percent of the general fund budget of Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County, a vital agency during the COVID-19 crisis.

