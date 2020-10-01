Montgomery County at ‘Level 3 Public Health Emergency’ for over a month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has remained at a “Level 3 Public Emergency” for over a month and meets the CDC’s threshold for high incidence of COVID-19, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Since the implementation of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System in July, Montgomery County has consistently been in the “red,” dropping to “orange” once during the Aug. 20 update.

DeWine attributes this to the county reporting schools and nursing homes seeing some outbreaks. Noting that the University of Dayton is reporting fewer cases since having one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the Midwest.

Schools in the area are returning to in-person learning for the second quarter, Centerville City Schools being a notable one. Montgomery County has seen 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in long-term care residents and 18 in long-term care staff members this week.