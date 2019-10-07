Montgomery County asking localities about possible Greyhound busing sites

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to officials in several municipalities, Montgomery County asked them to submit sites for potential staging areas for Greyhound busing.

As of Monday afternoon, Riverside was the only locality to offer potential sites. Officials with Huber Heights, West Carrollton, Miamisburg, Englewood and Kettering said their cities didn’t have a suitable property for a staging station.

WDTN.com first told you Friday that Riverside submitted four potential staging sites to the county for Greyhound to operate. The sites submitted were 100 square feet of office space and would serve two stops a day.

Last month, RTA and Greyhound ended its contract to allow the national busing company to operate out of RTA’s Northwest Transit Center located in Trotwood. After complaints from customers, both companies agreed to continue operations through the end of October.

As of Monday at 3:30 p.m., officials from Trotwood, Harrison Township and Dayton hadn’t responded to messages left by 2 NEWS.

“We saw the email, but we don’t have anything that could accommodate Greyhound buses,” Englewood development director Bill Singer said.

“We were asked by the county, but we didn’t have any possible locations to submit,” West Carrollton economic development director Mike Lucking said. “Right now we are focused on our current redevelopment.”

