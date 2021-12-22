DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There were more than 1,300 fatal crashes in Ohio caused by drunk or distracted driving last year.

To keep people safe this holiday season, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, along with Heidelberg Distributing/Budweiser and Key-Ads, is bringing back the ArriveSafe program.

“We have people in liquor establishments, in bars, in restaurants, actually making the calls for individuals who they know should not be driving, and they’ll suggest ‘let us call ArriveSafe for you to you get home safely and protect the community.’ We’ve also had police officers actually call ArriveSafe to get someone a ride home,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Anyone who’s indulged too much can call (937) 449-9999 and get a free ride of up to $50 within Montgomery County.

“You can go from one end of the county to the other end of the county well within $50,” said Heck.

ArriveSafe runs from 6 p.m. Friday, December 24 through 6 a.m. Sunday, December 26, and then again over the New Year’s holiday from 6 p.m. December 31 through 6 a.m. January 2.

This year, they’ve partnered with Uber to offer more rides and cut down on wait times.

“We didn’t want people to have to wait and there was a complaint about people having to wait several hours,” says Heck.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, nearly 200 people took advantage of the program. Since 2007, ArriveSafe has given more than 8,000 rides.

“Eight thousand people who may have been on the road driving impaired, and we know that’s made a difference,” said Heck.