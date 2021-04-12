Montgomery County ARC needs your help to move animals out of shelter, into homes

The center said on Facebook that it is over its maximum capacity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is over its maximum capacity.

The center said on Facebook that it needs people to help move dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes through adoption, rescue and fostering.

“When we reach this number of dogs, it limits the services we’re able to provide – it’s difficult to bring in lost and stray dogs if there’s nowhere to put them,” said the center.

All adoptable dogs can be viewed online or in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to submit an application, visit www.mcanimals.org/get-involved/.