Montgomery County ARC pairs with animal rescues to help veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Animal Resource Center in Montgomery County is in the middle of overhauling its policies after replacing the director earlier this year.

Now, the ARC is working closely with animal rescues, including Sophie's Companions for Veterans who works to pair dogs with veterans.

Rescues can play an important role in re-homing and training dogs. In the past, the ARC did not work well with any local rescue.

For now, those days are over.

Gunner is a 4-year-old rescue. He once called a basement home for most of his puppy years.

You can see his scars from embedded collars. Now, after a quick stop with the ARC, he's rehabbed and trained thanks to Sophie's Companions for Veterans and trainer, Connie Martin.

"I train them with cats, I train them with anything that could be reactive to the dog. We spend a lot of time on walks. Which was hard because the two dogs had not spent much time outside of that basement," said Martin.

Sophie's Companions was formed after Janet Carpenters daughter was killed in a car accident in 2012.

Sophie loved animals and her mother has put all her passion into making the world a safer place for our furry friends.

"When you have a veteran that stands up in front of 5,000 people at one of our events and says this dog saved my life or I would have committed suicide, you know your doing something right," said Carpenter.

Gunner will find a home in Wisconsin with a veteran who spent 10-years serving our country.

The ARC says they heard the community and want to make things right.

"We need to come together. All of us in the animal welfare community. For the sake of the animals...This is just a wonderful opportunity for Montgomery county," said Robert Gruhl, the Interim Director of the ARC.

If you are or know a veteran who is needing a furry friend, click here.

