Montgomery County announces CARES Act funding for daycares, farmers, and healthcare providers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Commissioners announced three new grants meant to help organizations financially impacted by COVID-19. The grants will benefit daycare centers and preschools, healthcare providers and agricultural businesses. The funds to support each group will come from the $92 million dollars in federal funding announced earlier this spring.

County Commissioners Judy Dodges, Debbie Lieberman and Carolyn Ric and spoke at the press conference, highlighting eligibility requirements and the critical need to distribute the money into area businesses. Commissioner Lieberman started the conversation, addressing her concerns with the lack of resources area preschools an daycares may be facing as a result of the pandemic.

“Our daycares and our preschools have been hit extremely hard and we hope that these new grants can help them fill some of the gaps from their lost revenue. All of these services are so critical to our community, and we will be awarding up to $30,000 for these grants.”

Commissioner Rice continued, focusing on hardships endured by farmers to consistently feed their communities over the last few months.

“We’re lucky to have a very strong farm community across our county. While dealing with the shutdowns, our farmers didn’t stop planting, and didn’t stop raising livestock. It would be difficult to get out of a public health crisis with a shortage of healthy food. To help with those costs, this new grant program, we’ll award grants up to $100,000 to eligible agriculture businesses.”

She also brought attention to the toll healthcare workers and facilities have faced since early spring.

“There is so much fear surrounding COVID-19 and it’s important that we recognize the efforts of our healthcare institutions for the incredible work they’re doing, all in the face of the worst public health crisis any of us have seen in our lifetime.”

Like agricultural businesses, she said healthcare organizations, are also eligible to receive up to $100,000 in grant funding.

Each commissioner emphasized that community organizations are encouraged to apply without fear of having to pay the money back. Montgomery County Administrator, Michael Colbert, added those who utilize the resource do not have to show a specific amount of loss, but must confirm some kind of financial hardship due to the pandemic in order to be considered.

“They do not have to show a profit of loss,” Colbert said. They just have to show that they’ve been impacted in some way due to a piece of equipment, if they needed to buy PPE, they’ve had additional costs or cost impact to them based on COVID-related expenses.”

Eligibility requirements for Montgomery County establishments are outlined on mcobiz.com. According to the website, healthcare providers, daycare centers and preschools, and agriculture businesses must be physically located in Montgomery County and benefit residents of Montgomery County.

Additionally, preschools and daycares must be licensed by the Ohio Department of Education and operate a childcare program licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services that has at least a 3-start rating through Step Up To Quality.

Healthcare facilities must be able to meet program technical requirements, including the ability to provide financial records to support the request, and agricultural businesses must include schedule F forms, amongst others credentials listed on the site.

Public Information Officer for Montgomery County, Michael Zimmerman, said all of the funds have to be spent by the end of the year, so applying early could help ensure funds are received. For more information on applications or requirements, click here.