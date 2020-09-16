Montgomery County announces 3 CARES Act grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Commissioners announced three CARES Act grants Wednesday to help people and programs struggling with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three programs provide grants for agricultural businesses, daycare and preschool programs and healthcare institutions.

“These programs will provide much-needed funding to these industries, who like so many others are faced with uncertainty and fear of the COVID-19,” said Commissioner Judy Dodge.

“Our daycares and our preschools have been hit extremely hard and we hope that these new grants can help fill some of the gaps from lost revenue,” said Commissioner Debbie Lieberman.

Montgomery County has allocated $5 million from the Federal CARES Act for agribusiness in the county. Farmers impacted by the pandemic can be awarded up to $100,000.