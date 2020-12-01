Montgomery County announces 2021 dog licenses are now on sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County dog licenses are now on sale until Feb. 1, 2021.

According to a release, the license fee is $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for dogs that have not been altered. All dogs older than three months of age must be licensed under Ohio law. Licenses must be renewed annually unless the owner has a three-year or permanent license.

Licenses can be purchased in three ways:

Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs

By mailing-in an application

In person at 21 stores and agencies throughout Montgomery County, as well as at the County Administration Building and the Animal Resource Center

“This year, we’re encouraging dog owners to purchase their dog’s license online, from the safety and convenience of their home,” said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith. “Please renew your dog’s license today to help your loyal friend get back home if they get lost.”

Proceeds from license sales will go to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center to help care for stray and lost animals.

For more information, visit www.mcohio.org/dogs.