Montgomery County announces $2 million investment on Dayton’s west side

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County said it is bringing employment services to Dayton’s west side with a $2 million investment. The County launched a new project to build a new community center where residents will have access to job search help and training opportunities.

At the Oct. 27 meeting of the Board of County Commissioners, the Commission approved a lease agreement for space in the Westown Shopping Center on West Third Street. The space, formerly occupied by an Aldi grocery store, will be built to house several workforce services.

“This is just the beginning,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “Montgomery County is committed to investing in services for our residents to train for and find sustainable, living wage work. The Employment Opportunity Center will bring job training and placement services to people for many years to come.”

The County said it is investing over $2 million to build the space that will serve as a hub for the west Dayton community. The new space will also house services for job seekers, as well as the Male Leadership Academy (mentorship program for young men ages 14-16), a forthcoming Female Leadership Academy youth mentorship program, two community rooms, a resource lab where people can get help with resume building, job search and interview skills, and Miami Valley Career Technology Center’s Aspire program for high school equivalency programs.

The Employment Opportunity Center will house staff to administer job training grants from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which can fund up to $15,000 for eligible individuals to build new skills. The program has funded training for people to get Commercial Drivers Licenses, nursing degrees, manufacturing certifications, and IT certifications, among others.

In addition to the County’s investment, the Greater Ohio Workforce Board is contributing $300,000 to the project.

“I see a lot of value in what the Employment Opportunity Center will bring to the Dayton area,” said John Trott, Executive Director for the Greater Ohio Workforce Board. “We support bringing employment services to a larger population, and I’m sure this project will have a positive long-term impact on the community.”

The lease agreement is for 10 years, with an option to extend the lease at the end of that term.

The County said anyone interested in job opportunities, training grants, or for help in any stage of their career can reach Montgomery County Workforce Development at (937) 225-5627. Services are currently offered at The Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. These services will continue at both locations after the Employment Opportunity Center is completed and open to the public.