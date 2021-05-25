Montgomery County Animal Resource Center to unveil mobile clinic Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will unveil a mobile clinic to expand its services out in the community.

The unveiling and initial event will be on Thursday, May 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the City of Trotwood Government Center.

During the event, staff from the Animal Resource Center will be available to sell 2021 dog licenses, microchip pets and provide education on responsible pet ownership. The first 25 owners to microchip their dog will receive $20 off the cost of the service.

“We’re so excited to add the mobile clinic to our fleet,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “Now more than ever, we’re seeing the importance of going out into the community to offer services. While we’re initially only offering licenses, microchips and education, eventually the mobile clinic will be used for vaccine clinics as well as low-cost spay and neuter surgeries. This is an investment in Montgomery County’s future, in making sure it continues to be a safe and welcoming place for people and their pets.”

The center said it purchased the clinic in 2020 with CARES Act funding.

For more information, visit www.mcohio.org.