DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March is National Pet Vaccination month, and in honor of this, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is partnering with Petco Love to offer pet owners and their furry friends free vaccinations.

The free vaccination event is called ‘Give Pets Their Best Shot,’ and is offered on March 2, 10,17, 24, and 31. However, before your dog can get its parvo vaccination, it also must be licensed.

“Now, you can get a license at the animal shelter at the time that you do it. So, those are $40 if your dog is fixed,” said Montgomery County Animal Resource Center PIO Michael Zimmerman. “It’s $48 if your dog is unaltered.”

Many pet owners are familiar with how expensive vet bills can get, which is why Zimmerman says this is a great event to take care of your dog free of charge.

“50% of the people who take advantage of this program, their pets were never vaccinated in the first place,’ he said. “So, this is really giving the access to those vaccinations to people who actually need it – and their dogs really need it.”

The event is another way to keep dogs healthy in the community.

“We wanna make sure that all of our pets in the community are properly vaccinated,” Zimmerman said. “It helps stop the spread of these deadly diseases. We’re very fortunate that Petco Love has this initiative and is partnering with us on this. That just helps control these diseases in the entire population, which is really what we wanna do.”

Zimmerman says those interested in the free vaccination event must schedule their appointment by calling the Montgomery County Resource Center. Click here to learn more about the event.