Montgomery County Animal Resource Center no longer accepting strays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local animal shelter is no longer accepting stray animals.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said the change is due to the fact that the majority of staff members who can give vaccinations or veterinary care are currently out sick.

“It is for this reason that we made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors to strays brought to us by the public and allow our sick employees time to heal so they can come back to work as soon as they are fit to do so,” said Animal Resource Center Director Robert Gruhl said.

According to a Facebook post, the organization currently only has one person who can give vaccinations and they are already taking care of all the dogs there.

For more information, visit www.mcanimals.org.