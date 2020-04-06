Montgomery County Animal Resource Center adopts new COVID-19 policies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is adjusting its services to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Following the guidelines of the National Animal Care Association, the center is only dispatching their officers for cases to assist police with an investigation or if there’s an imminent danger to the public. This means changing the policy for accepting strays in order to limit human contact.

“When an officer goes out and finds a stray dog it’s not just that contact with the dog. They don’t just pick up the dog and bring it straight back to the shelter. They try to find the owner, so it’s a lot of going around and talking to people trying to figure out who the owner is,” said Michael Zimmerman, Public Information Officer for the ARC.

The new policy requires more help from the community. If you find a stray, you’re encouraged to foster that dog in their home and call the ARC at (937) 898-4457 to report it. If possible, send a photo of the dog to animalshelter@mcohio.org.

If you find a dog with a Montgomery County dog license, you can call the center for assistance. Staff can look up the number and find out who the owner is or was when the animal was registered.

“Our database goes back something like 20 years so even if it they have a 2015 dog license and it’s the most recent one we can look that up and see who registered that dog in 2015,” Zimmerman said.

If anyone has lost a dog and believes it may be at the shelter, you’re asked to call ahead of time so staff can arrange a safe place to view the dog in person.

The Animal Resource Center’s hours have changed to allow for fewer staff members in the building at one time. Hours during the COVID-19 response are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.