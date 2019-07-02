Montgomery County and Children Services union meet again, new offer made

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Talks are happening this week between Montgomery County and the union (PGO) representing children services caseworkers.

PGO represents more than 270 county employees.

The two sides engaged in a wage reopnener and have not agreed on anything to-date.

The talks stalled late last week and it appears the same happened Tuesday and will remain that way beyond the 4th of July holiday.

“We know that our human resources team and representatives from the PGO union did sit down today for further negotiations. The county did make another offer. But of course the negotiations are confidential and we can’t say more at this time,” said Brianna Wooten, Communications Director for Montgomery County.

A PGO union steward told 2 NEWS the county did not make any serious adjustments to their 3 percent wage increase offer.

This comes after AFSCME union members got 6 percent raises. There are just under 800 AFSCME union members that are employed by the county.

Since 2013 both unions have essentially mirrored their contracts and received the same wage increases. That stopped as of 2019.

a PGO union steward told 2 NEWS they do not think Montgomery county is bargaining in good faith. However, the union will take the latest offer back to their membership.

“They have a hard job to do. Their work is important to the community,” said Wooten. “We do have a plan in place and we will still be able to provide services in the event of a strike.”

Montgomery County Children Services caseworkers are among the highest paid caseworkers in the region. The county says giving them a 6 percent wage increase would be fiscally irresponsible.

This story should be updated after the 4th of July holiday.

