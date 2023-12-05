DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved the 2024 budget on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The county operates on a $1 billion budget, with expenses capped at $1.03 billion. This amount includes pay and benefits for personnel, operating and upgrading facilities, and investments.

Some of these investment initiatives include the $4 million earmarked for Preschool Promise and other projects. Another are the Economic Development Government (ED/GE) grants, to receive $2.5 million.

“We will continue to make this region attractive to employers, and because we are willing to

invest in businesses that bring new jobs and retain jobs in the region, we think ED/GE grants are a good incentive for corporations worldwide,” said County Commission President Debbie Lieberman.

Water and sewer rates will remain the same in the 2024 budget, so there will be no bill increase.

“Yet, we are still able to put nearly $28 million towards key Environmental Services capital projects to maintain our current water, sewer and solid waste infrastructure and replace material that has reached its useful expectancy,” said County Commissioner Judy Dodge.

The biggest use of the budget is the Social Services program, accounting for 43% of the budgeted expenses.

Job and Family Services claims 35% of the total Social Services budget. Human Services

Planning and Development, which supports committees such as Homeless Solutions, Reentry and Family and Children First Councils, accounts for 33.1% of the total Social Services budget.

This is nearly double the second highest program, Judicial and Law Enforcement, at 22.1% or $227.5 million. This amount does not include the $20 million to be used to renovate the jail.

“The total cost of renovations within the jail, which will allow for better care for

inmates with behavioral health needs, will cost about $20 million and be funded utilizing opioid

settlement money and American Rescue Plan Act funding,” said Michael Colbert, couty administrator. Work on the jail is expected to start sometime next year.

Additional areas of spending include the Governance and Debt Program ($175.4 million), Environment and Public Works ($167.3 million), and Community and Economic Development ($17.4 million).

Once the Commission resolution is certified and filed, the budget presentation will be made available via the county website.