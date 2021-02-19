Montgomery Co. woman celebrates 70th work anniversary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – When then 18-year-old Doris Harakay started working at Leland Electro Company in 1951, she says she never would’ve imagined staying at a job for 70 years, but that’s exactly what she did.

Although ownership and operations have changed during her 7 decades on the job, Doris kept hers.

“I thought I would go home and have another baby, and stay at home. I thought it would work out that way, but I’m very glad it didn’t. All those company’s kept me,” said Harakay.

The industry is now owned by GE Aviation in Vandalia, but it’s still a building Doris has spent much of her life going to work at. To commemorate the years that Harakay has put into her work, fellow co-workers held a celebration for the 89-year-old.

“Doris was one of the first people that I was introduced to, and just her pure energy and ability to work circles around folks is absolutely amazing,” said friend and co-worker Alexis Burt.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine leaving a message for Doris in a video compellation full of friends and family.

Burt’s feelings about Harakay seemed to be pretty much how everyone felt about her. A kind woman who truly enjoys going to work every day. “Truth of the matter is I just get up and go. Why fix something that doesn’t need to be fixed,” said Harakay.

During the celebration, Doris’s three children surprised her. “Pretty amazing that she’s stayed at one place working for so long. These people have treated her very well,” said Doris’s son, Steve Reingraber.

Doris received candy, balloons, flowers, and plaques honoring her accomplishments. Vandalia’s Mayor Richard Herbst even declared February 20th as Doris Harakay Day. “It has been wonderful. I love all the pictures. I love all the things on the table. The airplanes. It’s been tremendous,” said Harakay.

Due to COVID-19, the celebration was socially distanced with only immediate family and a few work friends present. At the end of the celebration, a video compellation of many more friends, family, and co-workers was played for Harakay, including a message from Governor Mike DeWine.

For now, Harakay says she has no plans to retire.