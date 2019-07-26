Montgomery Co. waste facility remains busy after tornadoes

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly two months after the Memorial Day tornadoes, Montgomery County crews remain busy processing debris.

According to workers at the county’s solid waste transfer station, hundreds of people are coming through the facility each day.

Some people have visited the Moraine facility several times in recent weeks.

“Very busy, nonstop,” said Richard Nuess, who was dropping off debris collected by his roofing company. “Booked out a couple months. Can’t keep up.”

About 1,000 to 1,400 vehicles per day are dropping off trash at the site, according to county officials. That’s at least 100 to 200 more customers a day compared to this time last year.

“We are continuing to see long lines,” said Samantha Elder, public information officer for Montgomery County Environmental Services. “We have noticed a little bit of a decline in the number of people showing up. However, we are still very much so busy.”

As of last week, the Moraine facility has received over 30,000 tons of debris since the Memorial Day tornadoes, Elder said. That includes about 3,000 tons of yard waste, or plant material, that has been shredded, she added.

Elder urges people to take precautions if they plan to drop off debris at the solid waste transfer station.

“We would like to encourage you to wear safe gear,” Elder said. “So if you have steal toe boots, we would definitely recommend those, as there can sometimes be dangerous things on the tipping room floor.”

Fees for yard debris are still being waived for county residents, Elder said. Contractors will be charged $36 per ton for yard and brush disposal, she added.

Elder suggests checking with your local jurisdiction about yard debris pickup before coming to the Moraine facility.

County officials are working to figure out exactly how much it has cost to accept and process the tornado debris as crews have worked longer hours, Elder said.

The Montgomery County Solid Waste District recently changed its hours, Elder said. The facility is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. 3 p.m. The Solid Waste District is closed Sundays.

