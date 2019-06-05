Montgomery Co. veterans offered aid for insurance deductibles

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- Veterans affected by the tornado outbreak can now get help from the Montgomery County Veteran Services Commission. The department is offering aid for veterans needing help with insurance deductibles.

Under a new program, the Veteran Services Commission will pay up to $1,000 for storm-related insurance deductibles.

"A lot of people don't have the $500 or $1,000 lying around but they need help. They need help immediately," Mark Landers, executive director of the Montgomery County Veteran Services Commission, said.

Word is getting around fast. The office has helped dozens of veterans since the program started last week.

"I just went through the email list, there was 40 something emails plus another 50 something phone calls," Landers said.

Veterans services officers are pulling ten-hour days trying to help as many veterans as possible. They're also connecting veterans to other services along the way.

"We provide them phone numbers or other things that they've been unable to get simply because they've been affected by the tornados and dont have internet service and so forth," said Anna McMinn, a veterans services officer.

To get help you'll need to provide proof you're a veteran, proof you filed an insurance claim and you must be a veteran living in Montgomery County.

The program is funded by a mill tax payers in the county are already paying into.

"Tax payer dollars are going to this program to help you. Let us help you. Come see us, let us do our job," Donald Orth another veteran services officer said.

There are veteran services offices in other counties offering similar help to veterans but those programs are all different. If you are a veteran living outside Montgomery County and are interested in getting help, it's best to call the offices in your area for details.

