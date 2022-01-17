MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At around 6:52 a.m. on Monday a vacant home caught fire.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vacant home at 619 Hulbert St. caught fire causing exposure to another building.

Dispatch reported that one person has been evacuated from the other building. There are no injuries reported as of now.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS are working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.