Montgomery Co. unveils 2020 budget proposal

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, Montgomery County unveiled a balanced 2020 budget proposal, even as expenses are expected to increase by more than 40 million dollars.

Part of that increase will fund additional drug treatment programs.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert justified those increased expenses by saying the county is not just fighting opioids but harder drugs as well.

The Office of Management and Budget has crunched the numbers to analyze hundreds of millions of dollars in dozens of county departments.

In 2020, calendar year expenses are expected to go up.

You can read through the full proposal below:

“This budget overall increases by only 5%. We try to keep our budget within 5- to 3% of the prior year, or $46.3 million,” Colbert said.

Some of that money will go to developmental disabilities services, some for the Preschool Promise program, and some to a bigger payroll driven by a 2.5% salary increase.

But a large chunk will go to drug services.

“The budget also provides $8.5 million in substance abuse and prevention and addiction treatment. We are truly as a community now moving forward out of a crisis into other types of street drugs. We’ve gone from fentanyl to carfentanyl, to now methamphetamine.”

But Colbert insists the services provided by the county are worth the price tag.

“Whether it’s Public Health, or ADAMHS, or Developmental Disabilities, or Children’s Services, all of these areas help make our community better, and we need our levy to continue to do that.”

