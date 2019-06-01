Local News

Montgomery Co. Solid Waste facility extends hours for debris disposal

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 03:23 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is operating on extended hours to accept solid waste and yard waste.

The facility will operate Monday through Friday from 6 am until 8 pm, and between 8 am and 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Recycling drop-off will be closed on Sunday.

All yard waste must be clean and free of debris and trash, measure no longer than 24" in diameter, and contain no stumps. Yard waste is free for residents, while contractors will be charged $36 per ton.

County officials are urging the public to take advantage of these extended hours, saying you will likely experience longer wait times in the future.

More information about additional rates can be found at this website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local