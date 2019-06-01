Montgomery Co. Solid Waste facility extends hours for debris disposal

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is operating on extended hours to accept solid waste and yard waste.

The facility will operate Monday through Friday from 6 am until 8 pm, and between 8 am and 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Recycling drop-off will be closed on Sunday.

All yard waste must be clean and free of debris and trash, measure no longer than 24" in diameter, and contain no stumps. Yard waste is free for residents, while contractors will be charged $36 per ton.

County officials are urging the public to take advantage of these extended hours, saying you will likely experience longer wait times in the future.

More information about additional rates can be found at this website.

