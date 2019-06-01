Montgomery Co. Solid Waste facility extends hours for debris disposal
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is operating on extended hours to accept solid waste and yard waste.
The facility will operate Monday through Friday from 6 am until 8 pm, and between 8 am and 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Recycling drop-off will be closed on Sunday.
All yard waste must be clean and free of debris and trash, measure no longer than 24" in diameter, and contain no stumps. Yard waste is free for residents, while contractors will be charged $36 per ton.
County officials are urging the public to take advantage of these extended hours, saying you will likely experience longer wait times in the future.
More information about additional rates can be found at this website.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Previous
Ohio State revokes doc's status,...
Next
Dayton Children's partnering with...
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Volunteers spread out across Dayton for tornado clean up
The efforts by all volunteers won't soon be forgotten by tornado victims. Many of whom are grateful to be here today.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DP&L crews still working to restore power to customers
According to Mary Ann Kabel, DP&L director of operations, 80 percent of power has been restored to customers. They are still on track to reach 90 percent by midnight.Read More »
-
Roof of apartment building partially collapses after fire in Trotwood
When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the attic of an apartment.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Thunderstorms move across the Miami Valley
After storms move through Saturday night we will see a period of dry and sunny weatherRead More »