Tuesday marks the 40th year for National Night Out events across the country. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is going big this year with three local celebrations.

The Jefferson, Harrison, and Washington Township’s locations will have free food, bounce houses, and games with deputies and other community partners. You can see a live K-9 demonstration, high-tech equipment, and specialty police vehicles.

The Jefferson township will host their National Night Out from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blairwood Elementary.

The Harrison township will host their National Night Out from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Shiloh Church

The Washington township will host their National Night Out from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Trace Clubhouse.

Aside from community engagement, the goals of national night out include boosting crime prevention awareness and increasing participation in local anti-crime groups. For those who are attending on Tuesday, law enforcement stresses that civilian safety will be the highest priority.

Montgomery County Sheriff, Rob Streck, says that he is excited to get out and engage with the community for an event that he has participated in for nearly 28 years.

“Most of the law enforcement officers that are out there patrolling, you know, they’re neighbors, they’re dads, they’re mothers, you know. They’re just normal people that work in this field. So, it’s nice when people get to know them and they can laugh and talk and they find out that there’s absolutely nothing different about them than every other neighbor they have,” said Streck.