Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office receives $170K grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will receive around 170 thousand dollars to go toward a Drug Abuse Response Team.

They are one of 30 organizations to receive the grant from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

In Montgomery County, the money will go toward the GROW team, a group of volunteers trying to offer help to people who have overdosed.

“We have been able to fund peer supporters with the help of grants. We just received a grant that will help keep us going for a little longer,” said Sheriff Streck. “We are thankful for that grant. Our peers do amazing work.”

Organizations in Miami, Shelby, and Clark counties also received funding.

