MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two boys in Montgomery County were treated to some hot chocolate after a detective noticed them shoveling snow off the sidewalks and street.
Detective Statzer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office noticed 7-year-old J’Mar Blanton and 10-year-old Quoron Blanton shoveling snow in the 1000 block of Old Orchard, just north of Grandview. The boys were not only shoveling the sidewalks, but the street as well.
“We’re just trying to make the world a safer place,” J’Mar Blanton told Detective Stetzer.
Detective Stetzer treated the boys to hot chocolate and snacks as a small thank you.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s detective buys 2 kids hot chocolate for shoveling snow on day off
- Injuries reported after crash involving car, RTA bus in Riverside
- Death of Sidney HS grad in Montana ruled ‘suspicious’
- Kettering Police still looking for Erica Baker, 21 years after reported missing
- Car crashes into Xenia home, no injuries reported