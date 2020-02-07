Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s detective buys 2 kids hot chocolate for shoveling snow on day off

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two boys in Montgomery County were treated to some hot chocolate after a detective noticed them shoveling snow off the sidewalks and street.

Detective Statzer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office noticed 7-year-old J’Mar Blanton and 10-year-old Quoron Blanton shoveling snow in the 1000 block of Old Orchard, just north of Grandview. The boys were not only shoveling the sidewalks, but the street as well.

“We’re just trying to make the world a safer place,” J’Mar Blanton told Detective Stetzer.

Detective Stetzer treated the boys to hot chocolate and snacks as a small thank you.