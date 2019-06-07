Montgomery Co. set to receive $350K from Ohio Job & Family Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County could potentially receive $350,000 in federal and state funding from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
After Governor DeWine declared a state of emergency of emergency for Greene, Mercer, and Montgomery counties, each county received $150,000 in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families-Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (TANF-PRC) disaster-related funds and $25,000 in non-TANF disaster-related funds.
Friday, Ohio JFS officials said that because of the extensive damage and the number of low-income families impacted, Montgomery County will now receive a total of $350,000 in federal and state funding from the agency.
