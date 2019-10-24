Montgomery Co. recruiting workers for 2020 Census

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is holding two recruiting events in an effort to recruit workers to work during the 2020 Census count.

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country and local recruiters will be available at two events in Montgomery County Thursday and Friday.

Census data will be used to determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads, and more.

Events are being held Thursday at The Job Center from 11 am to 3 pm, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45422 as well as Friday from 10 am to noon at the Montgomery County Administration Building (1st floor lobby) at 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45422.

