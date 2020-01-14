Montgomery Co. Recorder receives Veteran of the Year award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Recorder and Veteran Brandon McClain has been named the 2019 Herman Zerger Veteran of the Year.

Zerger is a World War II veteran who spent 95 days as a Prisoner of War. Each year, the award is presented to a veteran who showed impeccable character, a strong dedication to his country, and outstanding service to Democratic ideals.

McClain formerly served as a Magistrate Judge in Dayton Municipal court and an Attorney with the Montgomery County Veterans’ Treatment Court. He was also a Sergeant in the Army National Guard before being honorably discharged.

Recorder McClain introduced the Veteran Identification Card Program to better connect veterans to earned benefits through a complimentary ID card, while also offering offsite recording of military service release documentation to aid disabled and immobile veterans.

He most recently launched the Voices for Veterans Advisory Group to help veterans seeking a second set of medals or information about discharge upgrades.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.