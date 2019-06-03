Montgomery Co. Recorder distributing free property deeds for tornado victims

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Montgomery County Recorder will be distributing free property deeds to the those who were affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Recorder Brandon McClain's office will be distributing the deeds on Monday with many citizens facing the challenge of having to provide proof of ownership to obtain financial resources to repair or replace their home.

According to the Recorder's office, a property deed is among the best proof one can present to demonstrate ownership of their home.

“After seeing the destruction caused by the tornadoes firsthand, I believe it is necessary we ensure every citizen affected is able to prove ownership of their home as simply as possible to restore their lives," Brandon McClain, Montgomery County Recorder, said. "It is necessary we ensure our neighbors who have had their way of life disrupted and their homes destroyed, are able to be made whole."

Property deeds can be obtained in person from 8 am-4 pm at the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office, which is located on the fifth floor of the County Administration Building at 451 W. Third Street Dayton, Ohio 45422, by contacting the Copy Center at 937-225-6381 or by visiting www.mcrecorder.org.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.