Montgomery Co. opens Family Assistance Center for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A Family Assistance Center is operating in Dayton to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, thanks to Montgomery County and Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS.)

The center is located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1500 Shiloh Spring Road in Dayton and will operate until further notice.

The hours of the center are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Services at the center include:

One-on-one intervention services to assist with trauma and mental health needs. There are trained specialists who will help to identify needs and make referrals to appropriate services.

One-stop location to meet with representatives from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, American Red Cross, Montgomery County Auditor's Office, ADAMHS, St. Vincent DePaul, and United Way HelpLink.

Computer lab for residents to access online services for such things as insurance claims, public assistance benefits, replacement Medicaid/Medicare cards, and information on senior services, housing, and transportation services.

Immunizations, conducted by Public Health, on Thursday, June 6.

Free cribs for those affected by the tornado.

The Kroc Resource Center will provide tornado-affected individuals with hot meals, food boxes, hygiene kits, case management, gift cards, vouchers to Salvation Army stores, and emotional and spiritual care.

Between June 6 and 11, a free RTA shuttle will operate 1 pm and 7 pm, between the Family Assistance Center and the Salvation Army's Dayton Kroc Center.

For more details, call the Kroc Center at 937-528-5100.

