Montgomery Co. officials talk goals for 2020 as overdose deaths hold steady

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials are setting new goals and expanding existing initiatives in 2020 after the number of accidental overdose deaths held steady in 2019.

According to preliminary data, 288 accidental overdose deaths were reported in Montgomery County in 2019.

That’s down by about half since 2017, when 566 accidental overdose deaths were reported, but nearly the same as the 2018 total, which was 289.

Barb Marsh, assistant to the health commissioner for Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County, told 2 NEWS she believes increased awareness about treatment and a reduced stigma surrounding addiction have helped prevent an increase in the number of accidental overdose deaths in 2019.

But the drugs on the street, especially fentanyl, remain a problem, said Marsh, who also serves on the county’s Community Overdose Action Team (COAT).

“We’re not seeing as much carfentanil, but we still are seeing fentanyl in the deaths,” she said.

One of COAT’s biggest priorities is to distribute more naloxone. Last year, more than 5,800 kits were given out in Montgomery County, Marsh said.

“In the last year, we saw a 13 percent increase in distribution of naloxone to the public,” she explained. “But we would still like to see an increase.”

COAT is working to expand and enhance treatment programs in Montgomery County.

According to Jodi Long, associate director of Montgomery County’s ADAMHS board and a member of COAT, withdrawal management services are being made available to the community this year for the first time.

“Often people who abuse substances don’t use just one substance,” Long said. “They’re not just using heroin or just…using some type of opiates. They’re often mixing that with alcohol, which is our still number one drug of abuse, or benzodiazepines.”

Preventative education about the drug epidemic is also top priority, Long added.

COAT is working with its community partners over the next few months to establish a new strategic plan for 2020, Marsh said.

Naloxone is available for free in Montgomery County, and training is offered each week, Long said. For more information on those classes and other resources, click here.