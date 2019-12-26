Montgomery Co. offering free live tree recycling

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is hosting its annual live tree recycling drive from now until Jan. 31, 2020.

County residents can take up to three trees per vehicle to the transfer and recycling facility on Encrete Lane in Moraine to have them recycled for free.

Tress should be free of any decorations. The Solid Waste District will use its in-house grinder to process the trees before sending them off-site.

The facility it open Monday through Friday from 8 am until 6 pm and on Saturday from 8 am until 3 pm.

