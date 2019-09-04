Montgomery Co. helping those entering workforce

Dayton has spent millions of dollars after the tornadoes, according to city officials.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is offering the services of Workforce Specialists in the community, helping those looking to enter or reenter the workforce following the Memorial Day tornadoes.

The Workforce Specialists will help with resumes and linking them with job openings and training programs. The specialists are located at Dayton Children’s Hospital from 11 am to 2 pm, Monday through Friday.

On Wednesday and on Oct. 2, the Workforce Specialists will also be helping people at the Life Enrichment Center at 42 Findlay Street from 11 am to 2 pm.

