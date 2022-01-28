MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A grant program to support arts and culture in Montgomery County will soon be accepting applications.

Culture Works said the Special Projects Grant program, funded by the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District (MCACD) and administered by Culture Works, will be open for applications February 9. The program provides grants of up to $10,000 to Montgomery County nonprofits, schools, universities, and government entities to produce arts and cultural projects.

All organizations must submit an online intent to apply form by March 4, 2022, showing the proposed activities, amount requested and the organization’s nonprofit status. In March, eligible organizations will receive an invitation to complete the online grant application. The deadline for submission will be April 27, 2022.

A free, virtual grant information session will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at noon. Culture Works said it will also host several virtual grant writing workshops during the application period. One-on-one feedback will be available for small nonprofits and small to mid-sized organizations will no longer be required to secure matching funding for repeat projects.

Full eligibility requirements, guidelines and the intent to apply form for the Special Projects Grant program will be available here. For more information about grant opportunities, visit cultureworks.org or contact Karen Maner at kmaner@cultureworks.org.