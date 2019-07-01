Montgomery Co. Fairgrounds undergoes upgrades ahead of fair

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Fairgrounds has announced upgrades to various areas of the ground ahead of the upcoming county fair.
Among the upgrades are:
- Two new buildings
- Handicapped-accessible auto-door openers installed at climate-controlled buildings
- Paved walkways, picnic tables, and benches
- RTA drop-off available if scheduled pick-up is made (Contact RTA at 937-425-8300 or click HERE for more information)
The 167th Montgomery County Fair is July 8-14 at the Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton.
