WATCH: Montgomery Co. deputy arrested for OVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence this week.
Deputies say Abby Dudley was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Beavercreek just after midnight on Tuesday.
According to court records, Dudley is pleading not guilty to several charges including OVI and driving with an expired license.
OSP dashcam video shows her car on US-35 going over the line on the exit to I-675 before she swerves back onto US-35.
After she's pulled over, troopers give Dudley a sobriety test before she's placed in handcuffs.
Deputies say she is still working in the Sheriff’s Office.
Her pre-trial hearing is set for July 18.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Dayton community celebrates 'An Afternoon of Love, Unity, Peace & Diversity'
The NAACP President Derrick Foward tells 2 NEWS the location of the celebration is significant, as the park is named after Dayton civil rights activist W.S. McIntosh.Read More »
-
Hundreds rally against KKK-affiliated group at Courthouse Square
Demonstrations remained peaceful on Main Street. A small handful of people were seen carrying rifles, but the crowds did not become violent.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Another round of storms on Sunday
Damaging winds and large hail are the primary severe weather threats.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 taken to hospital after Darke County crash
Around 8:45 am, Darke County deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue and New Madison Fire Department responded to the intersection of US-36 and SR-121 for reports of an accident with injuries.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews searching for man reported missing out of Huber Heights
72-year-old Kash Sewell, Jr., left on foot from the 7500 block of Rustic Woods just after 11 am Saturday and has not been seen since.Read More »