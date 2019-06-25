Montgomery Co. court offers Amnesty Week to those with overdue fines

by: WDTN.com Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Probate Court is allowing people with outstanding fines or court costs to pay without fear of stricter enforcement later.

The Get Your Independence Back Amnesty Week, which runs from July 1 through July 12, allows anyone with outstanding fines and/or court costs more than 30 days past due to pay the original fine. In addition, one half of the court costs will be waived.

License forfeitures and vehicle registration blocks will be canceled upon payment.

Any fees owed to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, however, will still apply.

