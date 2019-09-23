Montgomery Co. correctional officer wins national recognition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Corrections Officer Tyler Viernes was awarded 2019 Correctional Officer of the Year by the American Jail Association.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Viernes has worked in almost every area of the county jail, excelling at every point.

“He is representative of what a corrections officer should be. He is compassionate. He is caring,” said Viernes.

Viernes started working at the jail in 2012. Sheriff Streck said he was a crucial part in saving several lives in the past years. Streck said he saved at least one inmate from an overdose and several others after suicide attempts.

“Tyler was first on the scene of a female who jumped off the second floor of one of our pods,” Viernes said.

The opioid epidemic hit the Montgomery County jail hard. Streck said mental health concerns have increased as a result putting more pressure on correctional officers to properly handle inmates.

“That also puts a big toll on your employees. The employees deal with that minute after minute in that jail,” Streck said.

He said Viernes understands the importance of addressing mental health.

Viernes said he’s not at the jail to make life harder for any inmates.

“I’m there to help the inmates and if they’re in a desperate time of need, or they need assistance, I’m there to help them,” said Viernes.

Viernes is a military Veteran. Streck said the officer often takes it upon himself to ensure veterans incarcerated are aware of all the resources available to them. He takes personal connections with inmates to ensure they leave better than they came in.

“Ill do anything I can to better assist them to get to them to the point where they shouldn’t have to come to jail,” Viernes said.

Along with training staff to handle increased needs, new smart kiosks are now installed at the jail. They allow inmates to access a number of needs from hair cuts to medical concerns. It takes aware the human error involved in processing paperwork. The technology also reduces the need for correctional officers to do certain tasks involving paperwork.

Streck said that allows officers to address increased mental health concerns.

“We’re only there for their care, custody and control. My primary goal is for care,” Viernes said.

