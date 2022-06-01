MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you have old appliances laying around? The Montgomery County Environmental Services will be holding an “Appliance Amnesty Weekend” recycling event.

From Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, residents will be able to recycle appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters and stoves for free. Residents must provide proof of residency.

The event will be held at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer & Recycling Facility located at 1001 Encrete Ln. in Moraine.

The next appliance recycling event will be in October 2022.

