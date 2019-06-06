Montgomery Co. acquires funds to aid workers dislocated by tornadoes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – State of Ohio officials have approved a request from Montgomery County for $50,000 to help businesses and workers affected by the tornadoes that touched down on Memorial Day.

Most of the funds will go toward a Mobile Career Resource Center, which will be equipped with 20 computer stations to support the County's workforce-related needs. The Community and Economic Development Department is working on a survey of businesses affected to determine the mobile response strategy. Also included is $150,000 to pay for training for people who have lost work because of the storms.

The grant will also provide $100,000 toward supportive services for workers that will cover the cost of dependent care, work attire and uniforms, tools, transportation, auto repair, and books and supplies for job training.

The mobile unit will not be implemented until the coming weeks, but these services and funding are available at The Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

Anyone who has lost work because of the recent storm damage is encouraged to stop by for employment help.

Funds are already available for training opportunities and anyone in need of services may attend orientation, which is held at 9 am and 1 pm every Monday through Thursday.

"We're encouraging anyone who has lost work because of the tornado damage to not wait for the mobile unit to get up and running. Please come to The Job Center for help," said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. "We've used a strategic approach to managing our workforce funds to make sure we're able to help our communities in emergency cases like we've seen with the awful storms of last week."

Recruitment services are also available free of charge at The Job Center's red door for anyone in need of a new job opportunity.

