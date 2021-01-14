Montgomery, Clark counties outline vaccine plans for people 80 and older

DAYTON, SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A counties across the Miami Valley unveil their plans to distribute the vaccine to the 1b group next week, each will receive a limited supply to give to those 80 and older.

“There’s a sense of hope and a sense of purpose that we all have in terms of quickly getting this vaccine into the community,” Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said.

Public Health will give 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those 80 and up on Wednesday, January 20. The clinic will be at the Dayton Convention Center from 8 a.m. To 4 p.m. Registration starts Friday.

“Unlike Phase 1a when it was just a few pharmacies with the national partnership program, hospitals and public health, now we have additional community partners who are receiving the vaccine,” Cooper said.

That’ll include Five Rivers Health Center, Community Health Centers of Dayton, Kroger and Ziks Family Pharmacy.

In Clark County, Clark County Combined Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said more than 1,260 people over 80 have already expressed interest in getting vaccinated.

“The health care employees around the county, about 40 to 45% of them decided to opt in and take the vaccine, we think that more like 85 to 90 percent of our folks 65 and older are going to want this vaccine,” Patterson said.

Mercy Health and the Health District are partnering to provide 800 doses on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the former JC Penny location. Kroger, Rocking Horse Community Health Center and the New Carlisle Community Health Center in Springfield will also have a limited amount.

Because it is a limited amount, these county health commissioner are asking people to be patient if they cannot get in for a vaccine next week.

“Everyone is going to do the best they can to get 2,000 people vaccinated by the end of the week, and then the next week we’re going to start over and do it all again,” Patterson said.

Health officials and vaccine providers are asking people to pre-register online if possible. They warn call centers could struggle to keep up with demand due to limited staffing.