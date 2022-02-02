MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) released a statement in anticipation of the upcoming snowstorm.

According to the MCSO, Sheriff Streck will issue a snow emergency as needed during the snow event.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that residents do not call the Regional Dispatch Center to check on road conditions but do call the Snow Emergency Line at (937) 496-SNOW (7669). The Snow Emergency Line will be updated when or if a snow emergency is issued.

The MCSO encouraged residents to avoid unnecessary trips during the snowstorm. If travel cannot be avoided, residents should provide themselves with ample travel time.

For more information, visit the MCSO’s website. Residents can also check the Sheriff’s Office’s social media pages.