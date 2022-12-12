Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will take place on Monday, Dec. 12 to remember those whose lives were taken by violence.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, for over three decades the service has been held to memorialize those whose lives were taken by violence and to help survivors during the holiday season. The service includes a presentation of ornaments to a special memorial tree.

“For most of us, the holidays are a time for joyful celebrations,” said Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. “However, for families and friends who have lost a loved one to violence, the holiday season can be a time when the sense of loss is overwhelming. I want those who are grieving to know that they are not alone and we are here to support them.”

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church on the corner of First and Perry streets.

For more information about the Homicide Victim Memorial Service, call the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at 937-225-5623.